Spencer Tweedy Talks Self-Recording With Sharon Van Etten, Bradford Cox in New Book

Spencer Tweedy, the son of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, has announced he’s releasing a book about self-recording. A collaboration with graphic designer Lawrence Azerrad and photographer Daniel Topete, Mirror Sound: a Look into the People and Processes Behind Self-Recorded Music features interviews with Sharon Van Etten, Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox, Vagabon, Mac DeMarco, Tune-Yards and other artists.

The book features more than 150 images, giving a look inside home recording studios and other areas where musicians create and record. It also includes interviews with 27 artists as well as a foreword by Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein.

“I had been thinking about musicians who self-record, and how their music often has this special sound that seems like it can only come from an artist working in their own space,” Tweedy said in a statement. “I’d been self-recording since high school and I love the process so much, but I hadn’t seen many stories about it (even while ‘making-of’ things become more commonplace). So we started running around the country, interviewing and photographing artists who make records at home, on the road, in their bedrooms, in barns.”

Mirror Sound: a Look into the People and Processes Behind Self-Recorded Music arrives on October 20th via Prestel and is available for pre-order.