Spencer Sutherland, Meghan Trainor Aren’t Taking Life Seriously in ‘Chicken Little’

Spencer Sutherland and Meghan Trainor are here to remind you to chill out, because we’re all ending up at the same destination, anyway. Playing off the fable of the flustered little bird, Sutherland premieres the video for his new single “Chicken Little” with Rolling Stone Friday.

Set in a laundromat transformed into a disco party, the In His Mania singer sweeps across the floor while singing the irreverent chorus: “Don’t take life too seriously because we all die/You won’t make it out alive even if you try/So live a little, Chicken Little/Roll up, smoke up, chill a little.”

For her part, Trainor appears as cartoon version of herself displayed on a television as she declares, “I just wanna have fun. And if you don’t like it you can get lost. And I know I’m running my mouth, but someday it’s gonna make me money.”

While at first the lyric “Chicken Little” was a placeholder, the tongue-in-cheek reference eventually became the track’s title.

“[Chicken Little] is a song about looking in the mirror and laughing because everything is going to be ok and also not ok!” Sutherland said. “I am so honored to have Queen Meghan Trainor on this song. She adds so much glitter and talent to this track, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Trainor added, "Spencer and I got together and he showed me some of his music, and as soon as I heard 'Chicken Little,' I was obsessed. It is just such an anthemic song (which are my favorite songs) and Spencer is so incredibly talented. His vocal skills are out of this world. I'm so lucky I got to work with him."

Last year, Sutherland embarked on his In His Mania tour, which shares a name with his debut album, across the U.S. He also rolled out his EPs NONE of this has been about you in 2019 and Indigo in 2020, and starred in Netflix’s Afterlife of the Party with Victoria Justice.

In March, Trainor released the music video for her single “Mother,” featuring none other than Kris Jenner as the video’s main star. That same month, she rolled out a deluxe edition of her Takin’ It Back record featuring “Mother,” “Special Delivery” with Max, “Grow Up,” and her reimagining of “Made You Look” with Kim Petras.