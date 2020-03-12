 Sparks Channel Our Collective Angst on 'I'm Toast' - Rolling Stone
Sparks Channel Our Collective Angst on ‘I’m Toast’

“Even the guitars sound depressed,” Ron Mael says

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sparks voice our worst fears on the new song, “I’m Toast,” an ominous tune accompanied by a rainbow-splashed lyric video.

“One tries to be uplifting in one’s songs, but occasionally a cloud appears in the sky and one’s demeanor leads to songs like ‘I’m Toast,'” keyboard player/songwriter Ron Mael tells Rolling Stone. “Even the guitars sound depressed.”

“I’m toast/ There’s something burning/ I’m toast/ I’m finally learning/ I’m toast/ Nothing stays the same as it was,” singer Russell Mael proclaims, entreating an Amazon Alexa to save us all.

“I’m Toast” will appear on Sparks’ upcoming album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, out May 15 on BMG. They previously released “Self-Effacing,” a Rolling Stone Song You Need to Know. Sparks is also prepping a musical film titled Annette, written by the band, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors). The band is also teasing a currently-untitled Sparks documentary directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Spaced).

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip is the band’s 24th album and the follow-up to 2017’s Hippopotamus.

