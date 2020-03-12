Sparks Channel Our Collective Angst on ‘I’m Toast’

Sparks voice our worst fears on the new song, “I’m Toast,” an ominous tune accompanied by a rainbow-splashed lyric video.

“One tries to be uplifting in one’s songs, but occasionally a cloud appears in the sky and one’s demeanor leads to songs like ‘I’m Toast,'” keyboard player/songwriter Ron Mael tells Rolling Stone. “Even the guitars sound depressed.”

“I’m toast/ There’s something burning/ I’m toast/ I’m finally learning/ I’m toast/ Nothing stays the same as it was,” singer Russell Mael proclaims, entreating an Amazon Alexa to save us all.

“I’m Toast” will appear on Sparks’ upcoming album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, out May 15 on BMG. They previously released “Self-Effacing,” a Rolling Stone Song You Need to Know. Sparks is also prepping a musical film titled Annette, written by the band, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors). The band is also teasing a currently-untitled Sparks documentary directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Spaced).

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip is the band’s 24th album and the follow-up to 2017’s Hippopotamus.