Are Cult Legends Sparks the World’s Most Interesting Band?

Edgar Wright’s new film The Sparks Brothers is one of the most entertaining music documentaries in years, chronicling the improbably twisty, decades-spanning, genre-defying adventures of Ron and Russell Mael, the siblings behind the cult band Sparks.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, the Mael brothers and Wright join host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth interview on the making of the documentary, the making of Sparks’ greatest music, and secrets behind their one-of-a-kind career. They also discuss Queen’s musical similarities to their early work, their collaboration with Giorgio Moroder, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.