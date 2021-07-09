See Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard in ‘So May We Start’ Video

Sparks and director Leos Carax have paired their Annette-introducing song “So May We Start” with a new video featuring the Mael brothers alongside the film’s stars, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

The first half of the video — filmed in one shot — finds Sparks exiting the recording studio, where they are joined in sequence by background singers entering through side doors, and then Driver and Cotillard descending down a staircase, with the ensemble singing “So May We Start” together out in the street.

The final 30 seconds of the visual features a montage of footage from Annette, which will open in theaters on August 6th and on Amazon Prime Video on August 20th following its recent premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The album Annette (Cannes Edition – Selections From the Soundtrack) will also arrive on August 6th.

Sparks previously said of Annette in a statement: “Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album. Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour… The music, story, and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour. After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

The story of the Maels is also the focus of Edgar Wright’s new documentary The Sparks Brothers.