Film and Television Composers to Perform for MusiCares Benefit

More than 75 film and television composers and songwriters will participate in an upcoming benefit livestream with proceeds going toward the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community will honor the composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and others who help to score and create soundtracks for countless Hollywood projects, many of whom have been out of work because of the ongoing pause on film and television production.

In addition to music scoring professionals like Jon Brion, Danny Elfman, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Nicholas Britell, Tim Rice and Hans Zimmer, performers and special guests will include Sting, Catherine O’Hara, Ming-Na Wen, Patti LuPone, William Shatner, Elisabeth Moss, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Marla Gibbs, Jane Levy, Mandy Moore, Richard Kind, Alex Newell, Zachary Levi, Paul Reubens, Kiernan Shipka, Harvey Fierstein, Ginnifer Goodwin, Anika Noni Rose, Kasi Lemmons, Ted Danson, Auli’i Cravalho, Darren Criss, Drew Carey, Ray Romano, Holly Hunter, Reba McEntire, Bob Saget, Ken Page, Lucy Lawless, Mary Steenburgen, Dave Coulier, Kevin Smith, Peter Gallagher, Naomi Scott, Annie Potts, Clive Davis, Jodi Benson, Harvey Mason Jr., Susan Egan, Paige O’Hara, John Stamos, Andra Day and Rita Wilson.

“Thousands of music professionals and creators are struggling during this pandemic and remain in desperate need of assistance,” MusiCares Vice President of Health and Human Services Debbie Carroll says. “The continued support from the music community during these turbulent times has been heartwarming and inspiring. The power of music unites us all and gives us hope for better days ahead.”

The special will air June 25th at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rolling Stone, Variety and the Grammys’ social channels, as well as on soundtracklives.com.