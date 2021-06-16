Soundgarden’s Surviving Members Regain ‘Temporary’ Control of Band’s Social Media

Soundgarden and the estate of Chris Cornell announced a “temporary” agreement Wednesday where the band’s social media accounts will transfer back to the band’s surviving members.

In February, in response to another lawsuit between the band and the estate, Soundgarden said in a statement, “For more than a year, Soundgarden’s social media accounts have been hijacked; misleading and confusing our fans.” That included the band’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, which were all operated by Cornell’s estate and prevented surviving members to post about band matters as well as their other projects.

Control of the social media accounts was one of the many points of contention in the ongoing legal battle between Soundgarden and the late singer’s family, spearheaded by his widow Vicky Cornell. However, Wednesday’s announcement represents a thaw in their litigious relationship.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the Estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band’s remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management,” a joint statement read.

“The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band’s accomplishments and music while continuing to honor Chris’ legacy.”

Vicky Cornell added in a statement, “Through our joint social media efforts and our temporary agreement, my family, along with the surviving members of Soundgarden, hope to celebrate Chris and his music out of mutual respect and love. We all recognize the profound pain caused by Chris’s tragic loss and the path it has taken us down.”

In the band’s first post back in control of their socials, they extended an olive branch of sorts to Vicky. “No more comments about wives, children, exes, significant others, siblings, parents, great aunts, 2nd cousins… etc. of any of the current or former band members… get it?!,” they wrote. “Furthermore, don’t post discussions or inane conspiracy theories casting blame for harm to Chris Cornell.”

Despite the “temporary” agreement, the band and the Cornell estate still having multiple pending lawsuits and countersuits pertaining to the ownership of Cornell’s final recordings with Soundgarden as well as the valuation of what Vicky’s stake in the band — inherited from Chris — is worth.