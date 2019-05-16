Soundgarden Announce ‘Live From the Artists Den’ Album, Immersive Film Events

Soundgarden have unveiled plans to release a live film and album called Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den.

The material, set for release July 26th in conjunction with the Chris Cornell Estate and the Artists Den, hails from a February 17th, 2013 Live From the Artists Den taping at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California that concluded the group’s U.S. winter tour in support of their final album King Animal. The career-spanning, nearly two-and-a-half hour set comprised 29 songs, which included early song “Hunted Down,” radio hit “Black Hole Sun” and several King Animal tracks, such as “By Crooked Steps” and “Been Away Too Long.”

It also included “Blind Dogs,” which the band performed live for the first time, and is one of 21 songs that have never been featured in a Soundgarden concert film. The LP will be available in several formats. The limited edition Super Deluxe box houses four LPs, two CDs, a photo book and the concert film on Blu-Ray, which also features bonus band interviews alongside other memorabilia. It will also be available on 4-LP colored vinyl (limited edition), 4-LP black vinyl, as well as on Blu-Ray and as a 2-CD set. The aforementioned are currently available for pre-order, with the digital live album and digital live video versions available for preorder on May 31st.

“We were very proud and excited to document the performance of our new material from King Animal,” guitarist Kim Thayil said in a statement. “And to celebrate with each other and our fans.”

Prior to the album’s release, Artists Den is presenting Soundgarden: Live from the Artist Den immersive events at Wiltern in Los Angeles on June 17th and Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York on June 18th. They with also hold a screening in Seattle, Washington on June 23rd at the Showbox, where the band reunited for the first time in 2010 under the anagram “Nudedragons.” The New York and Los Angeles shows will feature multi-screens and a live remix featuring ultra-high resolution audio technology of the 29-song performance set to a light show. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET and come bundled with the 2-CD set.

“This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement on behalf of the Chris Cornell Estate. “The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den Track List



1. “Incessant Mace”

2. “My Wave”

3. “Been Away Too Long”

4. “Worse Dreams”

5. “Jesus Christ Pose”

6. “Flower”

7. “Taree”

8. “Spoonman”

9. “By Crooked Steps”

10. “Blind Dogs”

11. “Rowing”

12. “Non-State Actor”

13. “Drawing Flies”

14. “Hunted Down”

15. “Black Saturday”

16. “Bones of Birds”

17. “Blow up the Outside World”

18. “Fell on Black Days”

19. “Burden in My Hand”

20. “A Thousand Days Before”

21. “Blood on the Valley Floor”

22. “Rusty Cage”

23. “New Damage”

24. “4th of July”

25. “Outshined”

26. “Black Hole Sun”

27. “Ty Cobb”

28. “Slaves & Bulldozers”

29. “FeedBacchanal”