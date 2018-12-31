×
Rolling Stone
Soulja Boy’s Gaming Console Is No Longer Available

Not long after its debut, SouljaGames appears to be dead — despite Soulja Boy’s claims that the emulator was “100% legit”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 12: Soulja Boy attends the Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Soulja Boy attends the Epic Games Hosts Fortnite Party Royale on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sadly, SouljaGames appears to be departing as quickly as it arrived. Soulja Boy‘s console and handheld system are no longer on the SouljaWatch website after scrutiny regarding the legality of the young entrepreneur selling emulators — which came installed with other companies’ games — immediately arose. The handheld system was marketed as being able to play “Switch/3DS/Vita/NEOGEO/GBC/Gameboy/GBA” games and, according to Polygon, came preloaded with 3,000 already built-in. During an early December interview with Rolling Stone, Soulja Boy stated that he wasn’t worried about any legal ramifications regarding his SouljaGames consoles.

“Honestly, I feel that everything is 100% legit and there will be no reason for any legal ramifications or anything like that,” Soulja said. “Honestly, I don’t have any worries at all, any concerns, because everything we’re doing is legit. It’s been researched. Everything has been basically confirmed that it’s a green light and we’re good. It’s partly the people from the outside looking in, that aren’t understanding the type of deals that were made behind the scenes that are worried.”

In a since-deleted, offensive tweet Soulja wrote, “For anyone that thinks Nintendo is going to sue me you’re retarded. Nothings going to happen everything is legit. My console isn’t going anywhere trust me.” A day later he concluded, “I had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice.”

A rep for Soulja did not reply to a request for comment.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Soulja Boy

