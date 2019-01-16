Soulja Boy Is Adamant He Taught Drake Everything He Knows

Soulja Boy is trending, not for his video game console or a new song, but for his thoughts on Drake. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the rapper and entrepreneur claims that he made Drake in a tirade in which he pronounces “Degrassi” as “Degeneres” and elongates the vowels in Drake’s name to a meme-worthy degree.

“Draaaaaaake? Draaaaaaaaake,” Soulja says, incredous. “The nigga that got bodied by Pusha T? The nigga that hiding his kid from the world, but his world want to hide from the kid? Aubrey Graham in a wheelchair? Draaaaaake? Y’all niggas better stop playing with me man. Y’all talking about the lightskin nigga from Degeneres. Stop playing with me. Stop playing me like I ain’t teach Drake everything he know. Y’all ain’t hear Drake on his first song?”

#souljaboy says he taught #drake everything he knows 👀>> what do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/d3F6nBAsOV — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 16, 2019

“‘Tell me what’s really going on Drizzy Drake back in this thing already what’s hap—,” he starts to sing. “That’s Soulja! That’s my bar. He copied my whole fucking flow. He copied my whole fucking flow. Word for word. Bar for bar. Don’t act like I didn’t make Drake, nigga.”

Soulja Boy is referencing his 2007 song “What’s Hannenin’,” which Drake interpolated for his 2010 song “Miss Me.” Besides the interpolation and Graham’s remix of Soulja’s “We Made It,” he doesn’t give any additional examples of what else he taught Drake. Rolling Stone will update this story as more information comes in.