Listen to Sophie, Jlin Collaboration ‘Jslopipnhie’

On the same day as the release of their Intermission LP, Unsound Festival dropped “Jslopipnhie” featuring Jlin and late avant-pop producer Sophie.

“Jslopipnhie” opens with a hypnotic beat — swinging back and forth like a pendulum — before buzzing synths enter nearly two minutes in. Sophie and Jlin worked on the track remotely, with Sophie in London and Jlin in Gary, Indiana.

Intermission features songs by experimental artists and a book of essays and poetry reflecting on life in the pandemic. The digital version and book are out Friday, while double LP vinyl arrives April 16th.

The festival dedicated the album to Sophie, who died last January at the age of 34. “Sophie was a huge inspiration for the music scene, and one of our very favorite artists,” the festival said in a statement. “We invited Sophie to Unsound Krakow 2014 and 2018 and Unsound NYC 2020 — every show was special — as well as to contribute to the Intermission album. No doubt, Sophie’s influence will continue to be felt for years to come.”

Many of Sophie’s collaborators and friends paid tribute to her following her death, including Charli XCX and Vince Staples. “When Sophie walks in a room, you know Sophie’s there,” Staples said. Doesn’t matter who else is in the room. She was very bright, very fun — even though she doesn’t talk at all. When she does talk, it’s probably going to be some wild shit.”