Remembering Sophie: Hear (Almost) Every Song the Avant-Pop Artist Ever Made

The news of avant-garde pop producer Sophie’s death on Saturday morning came as a shock to fans around the globe. In the artist’s too-short career, the 34-year-old Glasgow-born musician had collaborated with Charli XCX, Madonna, Vince Staples, and others. Meanwhile, Sophie’s solo work revolutionized the sound of underground dance and pop music and, beginning with the 2017 video for “It’s Okay to Cry,” brought an out trans producer to the forefront of the genre.

In the outpouring of grief and tributes on social media, fans have circulated a comprehensive Spotify playlist made by user Eavan McNeil, which features every song Sophie ever made through 2019. This includes the artist’s first and only LP, 2018’s Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides; early singles like “Lemonade,” “Hard” and “BIPP”; and some of Sophie’s most notable production work, including Charli XCX’s “Out of My Head” off of Pop 2 and Vince Staples’ “Yeah Right” and “SAMO” from Big Fish Theory.

You can hear the full playlist below, along with links to some of Sophie’s more recent works, including a remix of Fletcher’s “Forever” and the producer’s final single, “Unisil,” a track that had been a part of Sophie’s live sets for years before being officially released just earlier this week.







