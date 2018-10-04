Sonic Youth Detail ’30 Years of ‘Daydream Nation” Film Event

Sonic Youth will mark the 30th anniversary of their 1988 landmark double-album, Daydream Nation, with an event that features three films and “unseen gems from the band’s archives,” according to a statement. Dubbed ‘Sonic Youth: 30 Years of Daydream Nation,‘ the program takes place on October 20th in Portland, Oregon, at Hollywood Theatre. Drummer Steve Shelley, filmmaker Lance Bangs and Sonic Youth archivist Aaron Mullan will be in attendance to present the program.

The night will include excerpts from Lance Bangs’ new film named after the album, which features footage of the band performing Daydream Nation in Glasgow in 2007 interwoven with fragments of personal Super8mm and 16mm from his archives of Sonic Youth through the decades. Charles Atlas’ 1989 documentary, Put Blood in the Music, about New York’s downtown art and downtown music scene, will also be screened. It was his first documentary.

“I thought it was at a really critical moment for Sonic Youth. We went to great expense to record live performances, because I wouldn’t dare ask them to mime to playback,” Atlas said in a statement. “But then shortly afterward they signed with Geffen and there they were…

“It was also the moment before the band had really gotten their press image totally together. Thurston was already like a late-night talk show host, but when they went more mainstream they got that part of their stuff together more,” he continued. “So it was interesting, because it was quite real. And I was quite naïve, in that it was really only later that I realized how complicated band dynamics are.”

On Rust, which features early Sonic Youth performances that aired on Dutch television, will also be featured.