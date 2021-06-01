Podcast ‘Songs in the Key of Death’ to Explore True Crime Tales Behind Classic Murder Ballads

Nevermind Media has announced a new podcast, Songs in the Key of Death, which will explore the intersection of true crime and music by delving into the stories that inspired classic murder ballads.

The show will premiere June 16th and be hosted by writer and critic Courtney E. Smith, who will examine some of the most notorious crimes of the early 20th century and the songs they inspired. Sad13 (the solo project of Sadie Dupuis) and Will Oldham (Bonnie “Prince” Billy) will also take turns interpreting the songs discussed in each episode.

The premiere of Songs in the Key of Death will center around “Delia,” inspired by the harrowing Christmas-night murder of Delia Green, an adolescent black girl in Georgia (numerous artists have recorded versions of the song, from Bob Dylan and Harry Belafonte to Waylon Jennings and, maybe most famously, Johnny Cash). In anticipation of the premiere, Sad13’s version of the song is available to hear, in which Dupuis tweaks the lyrics to let Delia get revenge on the boy who killed her.

The team behind Songs in the Key of Death also includes Peabody-winning producer and journalist, Sean Cannon, who served as the show’s creative director, and writer, editor, and producer Melissa Locker, who served as the executive producer.