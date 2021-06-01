 'Songs in the Key of Death' Podcast to Parse True Crime Murder Ballads - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Slipknot Plots Knotfest Roadshow With Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Home Music Music News

Podcast ‘Songs in the Key of Death’ to Explore True Crime Tales Behind Classic Murder Ballads

Hear Sad13’s interpretation of the early 20th-century song “Delia,” which will be the subject of the first episode

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nevermind Media has announced a new podcast, Songs in the Key of Death, which will explore the intersection of true crime and music by delving into the stories that inspired classic murder ballads.

The show will premiere June 16th and be hosted by writer and critic Courtney E. Smith, who will examine some of the most notorious crimes of the early 20th century and the songs they inspired. Sad13 (the solo project of Sadie Dupuis) and Will Oldham (Bonnie “Prince” Billy) will also take turns interpreting the songs discussed in each episode.

The premiere of Songs in the Key of Death will center around “Delia,” inspired by the harrowing Christmas-night murder of Delia Green, an adolescent black girl in Georgia (numerous artists have recorded versions of the song, from Bob Dylan and Harry Belafonte to Waylon Jennings and, maybe most famously, Johnny Cash). In anticipation of the premiere, Sad13’s version of the song is available to hear, in which Dupuis tweaks the lyrics to let Delia get revenge on the boy who killed her.

The team behind Songs in the Key of Death also includes Peabody-winning producer and journalist, Sean Cannon, who served as the show’s creative director, and writer, editor, and producer Melissa Locker, who served as the executive producer.

In This Article: Podcasts, Sad13, Will Oldham

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.