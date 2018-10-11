Song You Need to Know: Stove, ‘Duckling Fantasy’

Over the past few years. New England band Stove has consistently shown a real knack for endearing indie-rock on a series of albums and EPs with adorable titles like Is the Meat the Fell Out and Is Stupider (the latter of which featured the winning troika “Stupid,” “Stupider” and “Stupidest”). But there’s nothing dumb about mainman Steve Hartlett’s songs, which keep getting better as Stove has grown from a recording-binge outlet into a real band. Their new album Favorite Friend is out later this month, and It’s full of excellent Nineties flavors – dreamy Lilies and Hang Ups style jangle on “Safe Guy,” shoegaze on “Stiff Bones,” hypnotic Built to Spill guitar gyres on “Mosquiter,” lounge pop on the opening to “Difficult Dooley.”

They’ve just released a new single from the album, “Duckling Fantasy.” Speedy and bright, with drummer Jordyn Blakely taking over the vocals, the song recalls the taught, churning noise-pop of early Stereolab and Velocity Girl. It’s not super easy to tell what she’s singing about beneath the all the fun tumult — something about taking letters to gravesides and worry consuming your shine. But whatever’s on her mind it all melts away when the smeared sunshine guitars blast off during the chorus, which you’ll keep on repeat all day.