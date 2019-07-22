Song You Need to Know: Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris, ‘Prove You Wrong’

Sheryl Crow recruited Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris for her rootsy, catchy new single “Prove You Wrong.” The song is as much a testament to Crow’s ability to continue churning out powerhouse rock hits as it is to her curatorial prowess when it comes to assembling the ultimate supergroup.

On “Prove You Wrong,” Crow kicks things off by singing the chorus with her raspy twang before Nicks and Morris seamlessly blend into the skillfully casual bar band feel of the song. The brilliant musicianship and playfulness is executed by a group of musicians just as stellar as the song’s vocalists: the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Vince Gill and Waddy Wachtel. Over the course of the song’s punchy three and a half minutes, the trio of singers weave runs and harmonies together like they’ve been performing across the world as a preexisting group for lifetimes. In actuality, they are three generations of stars who are clearly in awe of what they taught and learned from each other.

“Prove You Wrong” isn’t the only star-studded track from Crow’s forthcoming Threads. The LP is packed with collaborators, including Chuck D, St. Vincent, Sting, Keith Richards, Lucius, Bonnie Raitt and more. Threads will be out on August 30th.