Song You Need to Know: Dua Lipa and Silk City, “Electricity”

U.K. superstar gets together with Diplo and Mark Ronson for a riled-up house track that plays like a farewell to summer

It’s been over a year since British pop star Dua Lipa dominated radio waves with “New Rules,” and became the most streamed female artist in the UK. But there’s no stopping the 23-year-old hit-maker. In the past, Lipa has collaborated with the likes of Calvin Harris (“One Kiss”) and Miguel (“Lost in Your Light”), and now she’s teamed up with Silk City, brainchild of Mark Ronson and Diplo, for her best collaboration yet — the riled up dancefloor smash, “Electricity.”

Between Lipa’s sultry but soulful vocals and Silk City’s retro-pop algorithm, the song is a match made in house music heaven. With it’s prominent piano and immaculate can’t-help-but-find-your-hips-swaying tempo, “Electricity” isn’t a just farewell to hot summer nights — it’s our last lifeline to them. As Lipa belts, “even electricity can’t help compare to what I feel when I’m with you,” you can’t help but sing it right back to her, and straight into the eyes of your dance partner: “I want to let you know I’ll never let this feeling go.”

It probably won’t be long until Lipa gives us another reason to dance, but for now, “Electricity” is all we need.

