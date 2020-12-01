 Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails Star on 'Song Exploder' Season 2 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails Star on 'Song Exploder' Season 2
Home Music Music News

Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails Star on ‘Song Exploder’ Season 2

The Killers and Natalia Lafourcade will also feature on new episodes of show based on popular podcast

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the second season of Song Exploder, the music documentary series based on the popular podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway.

The newest batch of four episodes, to be released on December 15th, will kick off with Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa diving into the making of the song “Love Again” from her latest album Future Nostalgia. Then, the Killers will break down their rock anthem “When You Were Young,” Trent Reznor will discuss the powerful Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt” that closed their album The Downward Spiral, and Natalia Lafourcade will explain how she channeled the history of her homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, in the song “Hasta La Raíz.”

“To have all four people be so in-tuned, to tap into the universe for a second — it’s magic,” the Killers lead singer and frontman Brandon Flowers states in the trailer.

All episodes will be hosted by Hirway and will feature a mix of interview segments, behind-the-scenes studio footage, and archival clips.

Song Exploder is produced by Tremolo Productions. Hrishikesh Hirway, Morgan Neville, and Caitrin Rogers serve as executive producers and Dominic Musacchio serves as co-executive producer. Episodes directed by Morgan Neville, Nicola B. Marsh, and Jason Zeldes.

In This Article: Dua Lipa, Natalia Lafourcade, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers, Trent Reznor

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.