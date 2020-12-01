Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails Star on ‘Song Exploder’ Season 2

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the second season of Song Exploder, the music documentary series based on the popular podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway.

The newest batch of four episodes, to be released on December 15th, will kick off with Grammy-winning pop star Dua Lipa diving into the making of the song “Love Again” from her latest album Future Nostalgia. Then, the Killers will break down their rock anthem “When You Were Young,” Trent Reznor will discuss the powerful Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt” that closed their album The Downward Spiral, and Natalia Lafourcade will explain how she channeled the history of her homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, in the song “Hasta La Raíz.”

“To have all four people be so in-tuned, to tap into the universe for a second — it’s magic,” the Killers lead singer and frontman Brandon Flowers states in the trailer.

All episodes will be hosted by Hirway and will feature a mix of interview segments, behind-the-scenes studio footage, and archival clips.