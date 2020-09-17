‘Song Exploder’ Television Series to Debut on Netflix

The popular Song Exploder podcast is coming to Netflix. The new television series from host and executive producer Hrishikesh Hirway and filmmaker Morgan Neville will launch October 2nd on the streaming platform.

As with the podcast, each episode of Song Exploder will dive into the making of a particular song, layer by layer, discussing its inception, creation and legacy with the people who were directly involved in crafting it. Artists and songs featured on the show’s first season include Alicia Keys on “3 Hour Drive,” R.E.M. on “Losing My Religion,” Lin-Manuel Miranda on “Wait for It” from Hamilton and Ty Dolla $ign on “L.A.”

“As a teenager, I used to sit in my room and listen to music while poring over the lyrics and liner notes and artwork until I could almost feel myself living in the world of the artist,” Hirway says. “It was the most incredible feeling, and with Song Exploder, I wanted to take that feeling and go even further. It’s been so exciting to turn it into a television show, because it’s provided a chance to immerse yourself in the music — and the ideas behind the music — in a deeper way than I ever imagined.”

Hirway launched the Song Exploder podcast in 2014, and it has since been streamed and downloaded over 60 million times. Guests featured on the podcast include Fleetwood Mac, Lorde, Solange, U2, Metallica, the Roots and more.