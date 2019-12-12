Solange Shares Extended ‘When I Get Home’ Film With New Music

Solange has unveiled the extended director’s cut of her short film, When I Get Home, which features additional scenes and a new song. The original film arrived back in March to accompany Solange’s new album of the same name.

The director’s cut of When I Get Home most notably boasts a new credits sequence, in which a group of people dressed in yellow robes move in unison around what looks like a rodeo arena/high art installation. The footage is accompanied by a new song, “Dreams (Demo/2),” an alternate version of the When I Get Home track, which boasts a funkier, more effervescent groove.

Prior to releasing the director’s cut of When I Get Home on YouTube, Solange shared the extended version of the film at museums and contemporary art institutions around the world. Solange directed and edited When I Get Home, with contributions from Alan Ferguson, Terence Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite and Ray Tintori.

When I Get Home marked Solange’s fourth full-length album and followed her 2016 LP, A Seat at the Table. The singer recently performed a nine-minute medley of songs from the album on The Tonight Show.