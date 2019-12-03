Watch Solange Perform Dynamic ‘When I Get Home’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Solange appeared on The Tonight Show to perform a nine-minute medley of songs from her recent album When I Get Home. The evocative performance, which featured a band, two singers and several back-up dancers, included renditions of “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz” and “Almeda.”

In the clip, Solange flips through the tracks, with each getting its own visual aesthetic and lighting scheme. It has a theatrical Motown vibe, especially with the inclusion of the horn section. Towards the end Solange and her crew amp up the energy with some raucous dance moves.

Solange released When I Get Home, her fourth full-length album, in March. The 19-track collection is her first effort since 2016’s A Seat at the Table and includes collaborations with Metro Boomin, Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler, the Creator and Playboi Carti. The singer teased the release on social media before dropping the album as a midnight surprise.