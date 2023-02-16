Solange Curates Brooklyn Academy of Music Eldorado Ballroom Performance Series

Solange Knowles took the lead on this year’s curated music series at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for Saint Heron. The series, titled Eldorado Ballroom, is comprised of seven shows showcasing themes derived from the historic Black music hall it’s named after.

Eldorado Ballroom was a performance space for blues, jazz, R&B, and pop musicians in Houston’s Third Ward, where Solange is from and where she learned the art of performance.

“I approach my work as an artist and my reentering the curatorial space through Saint Heron as someone who wants to make historical moments and experiences,” Solange told Vulture. “I’m trying to build an experience from top to bottom, to build a world, to build our own institutions and celebrate our own. That’s what Saint Heron is and what it really strives to do. I feel like this series gave me an opportunity to celebrate the true spiritual act of performance, which is something that I hold really sacred, to really just be able to create a powerful archive of these moments from these incredible artists and performers.”

Opening on March 30, the series will feature initial performances from Kelela, Res, and KeiyaA. In the following days, Eldorado Ballroom will host an appearance from artist Autumn Knight with an original installation from Maren Hassinger; pull rare archival images for the film “Unseen Nuyorican Pictures”; screen contemporary dance films; celebrate Black praise with performances from The Clark Sisters and more with compositions by Mary Lou Williams; and blend performance and poetry for a revolutionary set from Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, and Claudia Rankine.

In September, the series will conclude with “On Dissonance,” a performance of classical and opera pieces from Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen with Davoné Tines. Trending Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’ She Spent Two Years Writing for an Acclaimed Album — and Made Only $4,000 Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House Paramore Bring Laundry List of Excuses on ‘Running Out of Time’ to ‘Kimmel’

“It has been a joy to partner with Solange on her latest curatorial feat,” BAM President Gina Duncan shared in a statement. “Through Saint Heron, she is reshaping the way that we experience culture in bold, unexpected, and experimental ways.”

“Last year’s music series curated by Hanif Abdurraqib went beyond our wildest dreams,” BAM’s Artistic Director David Binder added. “The brilliance continues this year with a mind-blowing series from Solange and her Saint Heron collective. This inspiring multi-dimensional program sets the stage yet again for a profound and transformative experience.”