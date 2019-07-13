Solange to Release ‘Director’s Cut’ Edition of ‘When I Get Home’

A “director’s cut” edition of Solange’s visual album When I Get Home will screen at art museums and theaters across the U.S. beginning next week.

The extended version of the short film, released in March to coincide with the release of the singer’s new album, will feature “new scenes and musical arrangements”; the “director’s cut” runtime is 41 minutes, up from its 33-minute length at release.

Following a month-long theatrical run that begins July 7th at Houston, Texas’ Museum of Fine Art, the extended When I Get Home will arrive on streaming services on August 5th.

Solange said of her film in a statement, “When I was younger I would fear what the people called the Holy Spirit and what it would do to the men and women around me. I never wanted it to catch me, and was terrified on how it might transform me if it did! Much of this film is a surrendering to that fear. After a really tough health year and the loss of the body that I once knew, the film is an invitation for that same spirit to manifest through me and the work I want to continue to create.”

When I Get Home “Director’s Cut” Screenings

July 17 – Houston, TX @ Museum of Fine Arts

July 18 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Museum

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Nasher Sculpture Center

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Cincinnati Art Museum

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ LACMA

July 19 – Paris, FR @ CEST: Maison Européenne de la Photographie

July 26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Museum of Art

July 28 – Boston, MA @ The Institute of Contemporary Art

August 1 – Miami, FL @ PAMM Free Community Night

August 2-8 – New Orleans, LA @ The Broad Theater

August 3 – Chicago, IL @ MCA

August 3, 14 & 24 – Baltimore, MD @ BMA Lexington Market

August 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ BlackStar Film Festival

August 30 – London, UK @ V&A

October 13 – Marfa, TX @ Chinati Weekend, Chinati Foundation