Solange Cancels Coachella Sets Due to ‘Major Production Delays’

Less than a week before Solange was set to appear onstage at Coachella, the singer has canceled her upcoming sets due to unspecified “major production delays.”

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” organizers wrote Sunday night on Twitter. “She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future.” Solange’s cancellation will apply to both weekends of the festival, Rolling Stone has learned.

A rep for Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella, referred a request for more information to Solange’s spokesperson. A rep for Solange referred Rolling Stone to the festival organizers’ tweet and declined to comment further. Solange has not commented on the cancellation as of Sunday night.

The singer, who released her latest album When I Get Home last month, was scheduled to perform alongside Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, J Balvin and headliners Tame Impala.

The 19-track When I Get Home is her first since 2016’s A Seat at the Table and includes contributions from Metro Boomin, Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler, the Creator, Playboi Carti and more. Solange oversaw the making of the album with scrupulous care, starting in Houston and then continuing later in sessions in Los Angeles and Jamaica. “The best [approach] for me is to invite people into the space and say ‘do you,’” the star explained during a Houston album-release event that was live-streamed by Apple Music. “It could be six hours before I hear the one ad-lib or the one thing where I think, ‘OK, that is how I can extend this into an expression of what I want to achieve.’”

It’s been three years since Solange released A Seat at the Table, her commercial breakthrough: The album sold the equivalent of 72,000 copies opening week, delivering the singer her first Number One on the Billboard 200. In addition, A Seat at the Table yielded Solange’s first two Hot 100 entries, “Cranes in the Sky” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”