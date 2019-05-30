Sofia Bolt Recreates Actual ‘Love at First Sight’ Experience With ‘London 2009’

Things get weird in Sofia Bolt’s video for “London 2009,” the hazy new single from her upcoming debut album Waves. Directed by Christina Acevedo, the video features Sofia Bolt, a.k.a. Amélie Rousseaux, in Los Angeles’ El Prado bar under a shimmering disco ball. Everyone is disguised by a painted mask except for Rousseaux, who sits uncomfortably alone, sipping a glass of wine and getting covered in silly string.

Light floods into the bar as Rousseaux becomes captivated by a heart-shaped stranger. They kiss and exchange phone numbers, but Rousseaux ends up alone, strumming her guitar inside a heart while covered in blood. “If I do ever change/I’m gonna fill that gap with my own heart,” she sings.

“The song gives a rundown of a ‘love at first sight’ experience I had in London in 2009,” Rousseaux said in a statement. “We tried to recreate the bar sounds in the studio’s control room for the song intro. I do not remember how a rain stick got in there though!”

Rousseaux spent the spring on tour in Europe with Stella Donnelly. “London 2009” is the third single from Waves, following the title track that features string arrangements by Van Dyke Parks and “Get Out of My Head.” Waves will be released on June 28th.