Soccer Mommy Releases New Song With Short Film by Alex Ross Perry

Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, has released a new song called “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes,” alongside a seven-minute short film by Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry.

“‘Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes’ is a song that is really important to me,” Allison explained in a statement. “The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time — specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”

Perry began working with Allison on the short film after production for Her Smell completed, and the color-coded design of the feature film helped inform the look and feel of “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes.”

“Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly,” Perry said. “To that, I shared images from Breaking the Waves and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.”

Soccer Mommy also has announced a 2020 world tour, kicking off March 26th in Atlanta, Georgia. The North American leg of the tour will run through May 7th. A Seated pre-sale will begin Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and a Spotify pre-sale will be held Thursday, November 21st from 10:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. local time. General on-sale will start Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. locally.

Soccer Mommy previously released the single “Lucy.” In 2018 she released her debut album Clean.

Soccer Mommy North American Tour Dates

December 28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works w/ Jesus Lizard

March 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse w/ Tomberlin

March 27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle w/ Tomberlin

March 28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Tomberlin

March 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Tomberlin

April 3 – Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel w/ Tomberlin

April 4 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club w/ Tomberlin

April 7 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral w/ Tomberlin

April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre w/ Tomberlin

April 9 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop w/ Tomberlin

April 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w/ Tomberlin

April 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall w/ Emily Reo

April 18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre w/ Emily Reo

April 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w/ Emily Reo

April 22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre w/ Emily Reo

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room w/ Emily Reo

April 25 – Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee w/ Emily Reo

April 26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Emily Reo

April 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos w/ Emily Reo

April 29 – San Francisco,CA @ The Fillmore w/ Emily Reo

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre w/ Emily Reo

May 1 – La Jolla, CA @ UC San Diego – Stage Room w/ Emily Reo

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

May 3 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf w/ Emily Reo

May 5 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East w/ Emily Reo

May 6 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall w/ Emily Reo

May 7 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater w/ Emily Reo