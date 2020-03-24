 Soccer Mommy Performs NPR 'Tiny Desk' Concert at Home - Rolling Stone
Soccer Mommy Does NPR Tiny Desk Concert From Home

Sophie Allison performs three Color Theory tracks at home due to coronavirus pandemic

Soccer Mommy was originally scheduled to perform a Tiny Desk concert for NPR this month with video of the performance to be released on March 30th. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is a must, and NPR has decided to take a break from filming Tiny Desk shows in the office. As such, Sophie Allison kicks off NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, performing in front of her computer camera.

In the video, Allison plays three tracks off her latest album Color Theory: “Bloodstream,” “Circle the Drain” and “Royal Screw Up.”

“I’ve been stuck inside, like many of you, for I don’t even know how many days now,” she says. “I’ve lost track. I’ve pretty much just been writing and recording music and playing Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing and Pokémon. It’s been kind of chill, I guess.”

She introduced “Circle the Drain” as a song “about being depressed and staying inside all day, which I’m sure some of you can relate to right now.”

Soccer Mommy released Color Theory, her follow-up to 2018’s Clean, back in February. Along with the three songs Allison performed for NPR, the album also features the tracks “Lucy” and “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes.”

