Hear Soccer Mommy Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’

Soccer Mommy has covered Taylor Swift’s 2006 track “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” The emotive, punk-tinged rendition will appear on the musician’s forthcoming five-song covers EP, Karaoke Night, out Sept. 22 via Loma Vista.

“I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favorites from Taylor’s first album,” Sophie Allison, a.k.a. Soccer Mommy, explained in a statement. “I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

Karaoke Night will also include Allison's takes on tracks by Slowdive, R.E.M., and Pavement, as well as her recently-released cover of Sheryl Crow's "Soak Up The Sun."

Allison spoke to The New York Times about Crow’s influence on her own music last year. “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” the musician said. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

Soccer Mommy’s most recent LP, Sometimes, Forever, arrived last summer. She is currently on tour in support of the album. She recently wrapped a U.S. trek with Maggie Rogers and will open several dates for The National in the U.K. and Europe in September. In December, Soccer Mommy will perform at three festivals in South America: Primavera Sound São Paulo, Primavera Sound Asunción, and Primavera Sound Bogotá.