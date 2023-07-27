Hear Soccer Mommy Soak Up the Sun With New Sheryl Crow Cover

Soccer Mommy honors Rock Hall Class of 2023 inductee Sheryl Crow with a new cover of her hit “Soak Up the Sun.”

Keeping with the singalong vibe of the 2002 single, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison also shared a karaoke bar-style animated visual for her rendition of the feel-good track.

In a 2022 interview, Allison talked about Crow’s influence on her work. “She has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs,” Allison told the New York Times. “She has a knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

In May, upon learning about her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Crow told Rolling Stone she was “shocked” by the honor. “It’s really cool. And for me, it’s just icing on the cake to be in the same class as Willie Nelson,” she said.

“Life is crazy! I could not have predicted it if I tried, especially in the early days of my career, coming from a town with three stoplights. Having grown up listening to Willie on my radio station, I just couldn’t have predicted it. There’s no way. Man, I’ll tell you what…it just testimony to the fact that you never know what can happen with a little hard work, taking some chances…You just never know.”