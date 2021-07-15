Soccer Mommy Drops Video for Glitchy New Song ‘Rom Com 2004’

Soccer Mommy has released the video for her new song “Rom Com 2004.” The Fustic Studio-crafter video features an animated Sophie Allison traversing a surrealistic landscape.

The visuals, which go in and out of focus, complement the BJ Burton-produced glitchy production. Her soaring pop hook soundtracks her avatar as she floats through the clouds. “If I wanted to be yours like no one else before/I need you to see,” she sings. “That you make me crazy like no one else could be/And baby I’m yours/If you’re crazy for me.”

“I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it,” Allison said in a statement. “Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

In September, Soccer Mommy will embark on a tour in support of her sophomore studio album, Color Theory, which was delayed due to the pandemic. It kicks off at Variety Playhouse on September 15th and wraps on November 9th in St. Louis at Delmar Hall. Last month, she appeared in a Pride Month 2021 concert series on HBO Max. Soccer Mommy released Color Theory in February 2020.