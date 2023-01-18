Soccer Mommy Performs Career-Spanning Show for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Soccer Mommy is celebrating her trio of albums with a new performance. On Wednesday, the indie rock singer performed a medley of her songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

The artist born, Sophie Allison, was joined for the performance by guitarist Julian Powell, keyboardist Rodrigo Avendano, bassist Nickolas Widener, and drummer Rollum Haas. The musician played music from all of her records, including “Still Clean” from Clean, fan-favorite “Circle the Drain” from Color Theory, and both “Newdemo” and “Shotgun” from her recent project, Sometimes, Forever.

“We’re finally doing it,” Allison told her Tiny Desk audience. Soccer Mommy’s NPR visit comes three years after she became the first artist to have to cancel her Tiny Desk session due to the pandemic in 2020. (She was later asked to do an “At Home” version of the performance.)

“I think that was also the first session type thing that I did, and I did it on my iPhone cause I didn’t have any of the little gadgets people acquired over the pandemic, or home-videoing,” she added.

Last year, the indie rock singer spoke to Rolling Stone about her album Sometimes, Forever, where she opened up about how sorrow and happiness are both temporary feelings in life.

“It’s about accepting that everything in life comes in waves. Nothing is really permanent. But, at the same time, so many things are forever,” she said. “For me, that’s always been something that’s hard to grasp, because I’m a very concrete thinker. I want to be like, ‘This is how things are, and there’s a reason.’ Especially when it comes to emotions, I’ve always been wanting to be able to pinpoint why I feel the way I feel and how to stop it if I’m not enjoying it, or how to move past it.”

She added, “That’s just not the reality. The reality is that things come and go. They’re always going to return.”