Hear Soccer Mommy’s Stark New Single ‘Lucy’

Soccer Mommy, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, unveiled a sinister new song “Lucy” accompanied by a Matrix-like visual. The track will be released as a 7-inch single via Loma Vista Recordings.

Short for “Lucifer,” “Lucy” is a slow-burner with a fuzzy guitar riff and intense, sensuous lyrics like “You cannot resist him/When you look in his shiny eyes/The face of an angel/With the heart of something less nice.”

“‘Lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe,” Allison said in a statement. “It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”

Allison recently released a demo of “Blossom.” The track originally appeared on her 2018 critically-acclaimed LP Clean, which she dropped out of NYU to record. “It would be so awful to have missed out on everything I’ve done,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “I can’t imagine being in school right now.”

Alison is currently on a North American fall tour, supporting Vampire Weekend for select dates that include a pair of shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 8th and 9th. From October 15th through 20th, she’s scheduled to open for Wilco.