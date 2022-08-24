Soccer Mommy Searches for Freedom With ‘Feel It All the Time’ on ‘Kimmel’

Soccer Mommy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to perform the moody song, “Feel It All the Time.” The musician, whose real name is Sophie Allison, showcased the single with her live band, giving it a lush, intimate feel.

“Feel It All the Time” comes off Soccer Mommy’s recent third album, Sometimes, Forever, which is out now. Allison told Rolling Stone that the record explores the idea that sorrow and happiness are not permanent feelings.

“It’s about accepting that everything in life comes in waves,” she explained of the album. “Nothing is really permanent. But, at the same time, so many things are forever. For me, that’s always been something that’s hard to grasp, because I’m a very concrete thinker. I want to be like, ‘This is how things are, and there’s a reason.’ Especially when it comes to emotions, I’ve always been wanting to be able to pinpoint why I feel the way I feel and how to stop it if I’m not enjoying it, or how to move past it. That’s just not the reality. The reality is that things come and go. They’re always going to return.”

Speaking specifically about “Feel It All the Time,” Allison said, “That song is one of my favorites, from a songwriting standpoint. I’m making this metaphor of comparing my body to my truck, because it’s a 2002 — it’s pretty old. I was comparing my life span to this truck’s life span and wanting to cling to this freedom: just driving my truck on a long road with the window down, this lightness of time, and stress not existing.”