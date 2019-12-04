Soccer Mommy Shares New Song ‘Feed’ From ‘The Turning’ Soundtrack

Soccer Mommy has contributed to the soundtrack for the upcoming horror film The Turning. “Feed” is self-produced by the musician and inspired by the film’s Nineties setting.

“I’ve always wanted to do a song for a horror movie so I loved getting to write ‘Feed,'” the Nashville musician said. “It’s a song about letting a demon feed off your body. It was really fun to get to write something a little more imaginative than my other songs.”

Soccer Mommy previously released the singles “Lucy” and “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes.” The latter song was accompanied by an Alex Ross Perry-directed short film.

The soundtrack for The Turning — out January 24th alongside the film’s premiere in theaters — features songs from Mitski, Courtney Love, Empress Of, The Aubrey’s, Vagabon, Cherry Glazerr, Lawrence Rothman, Kim Gordon, Warpaint and more.

The Turning is directed by long-time music videographer Floria Sigismondi and stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince and Joely Richardson. Steven Spielberg is credited as an executive producer. The film is adapted from the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw.