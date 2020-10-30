Soccer Mommy Drops ‘Crawling in My Skin’ Video, Announces Livestream Performance

Soccer Mommy, a.k.a. Sophie Allison, has revealed a video for “Crawling in My Skin,” off her latest album Color Theory.

Directed by Adam Kolodny, the clip opens with a quarter moon hanging in the sky as Allison plays the guitar across saturated, grainy shots. “Seein’ black/Seep through the cracks,” she sings. “Pourin’ out of the walls/I watch it creep and crawl.”

“I’m excited to put out this video for ‘Crawling in My Skin’ right at the end of spooky season,” Allison said in a statement. “I hope everyone enjoys this video and their Halloween!”

Allison will perform her first full-band set for a SummerStage livestream, which airs on November 19th at 7 pm E.T on YouTube and the series’ various social channels. Following its broadcast, the set will be available to watch for two weeks.

“Crawling in My Skin” follows the videos for “Bloodstream,” “Circle the Drain,” “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes,” and “Lucy.” Color Theory was released in February; following the cancellation of a tour due to Covid-19, Allison released an 8-bit “music video tour.” Last month, Allison covered Saving Jane’s “Girl Next Door” for the voting rights comp Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy.