Soccer Mommy Releases 8-Bit City Videos in Lieu of Her Tour

Soccer Mommy was supposed to be on tour this summer for her album Color Theory, but like most other live music events, those plans have been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, fans can still enjoy part of the experience of Sophie Allison playing a show in their town: on Thursday, she released an 8-bit “music video tour” of several of her planned tour stops, set to the Color Theory track “Crawling in My Skin.”

The five videos show Allison and her band exploring eclectic locations in Minneapolis, Austin, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago, in a style reminiscent of her previously released music video for “Circle the Drain.” While they perform, Soccer Mommy check out an abandoned subway station in Toronto, a bridge filled with bats in Austin and more.

This isn’t the only video game-related event that Allison has been a part of during quarantine. Last month, Soccer Mommy held a digital concert via the online game Club Penguin Rewritten, with over 10,000 virtual guests attending — enough to make the game’s servers crash and force the event to be postponed to a different date. Allison has also participated in NPR’s Tiny Desk At Home series and released her own set of Zoom background images for fans to use.