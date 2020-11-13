Soccer Mommy Surprise Releases ‘Color Theory’ Demos, Drops ‘Royal Screw Up’ Video

Soccer Mommy has surprise-released a collection of demos from her latest album Color Theory.

Color Theory (Selected Demos) contains the tracks “Circle the Drain,” “Crawling in My Skin,” “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes,” and “Royal Screw Up,” which Sophie Allison also released a video for. It features the musician filming herself in the mirror, walking around fall leaves, and driving by a graveyard.

“I made this video by driving around and exploring a little bit of Nashville,” she said in a statement. “Most of the footage is from my house or my favorite nearby nature spots.”

Allison will release a limited edition “Deluxe Binder” version of Color Theory, which contains the LP on translucent blue vinyl and Selected Demos on six Flexi discs. It also comes with a handwritten lyric sheet, stickers, a pencil case, rulers, and erasers.

Next week, Allison will perform her first full-band set for a SummerStage livestream. It airs on November 19th at 7 pm E.T. and will remain available to watch two weeks after the initial broadcast.

Last month, Allison released a video for “Crawling in My Skin,” which follows the Color Theory videos for “Bloodstream,” “Circle the Drain,” “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes,” and “Lucy.” She recently contributed a rendition of Saving Jane’s “Girl Next Door” for the voting rights comp Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy.