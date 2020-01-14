Soccer Mommy Announces New Album ‘Color Theory,’ Shares ‘Circle the Drain’

Soccer Mommy, a.k.a. Nashville indie rocker Sophie Allison, has announced her new album Color Theory, out February 28th on Loma Vista. She’s also shared a new single, “Circle the Drain,” following previously released tracks “Lucy” and “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes.”

“I wanna be calm like the soft summer rain on your back,” sings Allison, as the 22-year-old examines an obsessive relationship that does more harm than good. Later she admits, “I’m trying to seem strong for my love/For my family and friends/But I’m so tired of faking.”

The music video for the song, above, was directed by Atiba Jefferson and shot in Palm Springs; it features pro-skateboarders Sean Malto, Jake Anderson, Curren Caples and Nicole Hause.

Color Theory is the follow-up LP to Allison’s 2018 breakout record Clean, and the tracklist will be divided into three sections: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.

Of the new album’s sound, Allison said: “I wanted the experience of listening to Color Theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Along with her Color Theory tracks, Allison recently contributed a song to the soundtrack of the horror film The Turning. She’ll kick off a new international tour in March, including a set at South By Southwest.

Soccer Mommy, Color Theory Tracklist

1. “Bloodstream”

2. “Circle the Drain”

3. “Royal Screw Up”

4. “Night Swimming”

5. “Crawling in My Skin”

6. “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes”

7. “Up the Walls”

8. “Lucy”

9. “Stain”

10. “Gray Light”