Soccer Mommy Chases Down Happiness on ‘Bloodstream’

Following her performance at Bernie Sanders’ campaign rally in Houston Sunday, Soccer Mommy has released the third and final single from her album Color Theory, out this Friday via Loma Vista.

The track, “Bloodstream,” is the album opener, and a meditation on childhood loneliness and chasing down happiness. “Hydrangeas blooming of the branches of park trees/It’s a half-hearted calm — the way I’ve felt since I was 13,” Sophie Allison sings over a churning guitar that wouldn’t be out of place in a Nineties teen comedy. “‘Cause I may not feel it now, covered up the wounds with my long sleeves/But I know it’s waiting there swimming through my bloodstream.”

In the lyric video, Allison appears as a pixelated version of herself in a Minecraft-like world, pining the days away in her childhood bedroom and surrounded by clones of the same yellow dog.

Soccer Mommy will make her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, performing a cut from the new album. She previously released the album tracks “Lucy,” “Yellow Is the Color of Her Eyes” and “Circle the Drain,” as well as the song “Feed,” which was featured on the indie-studded soundtrack for the horror movie The Turning. She’ll kick off her North American tour of Color Theory in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 26th.