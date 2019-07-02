Snow Patrol Mark 25th Anniversary With New Song ‘Time Won’t Go Slowly’

Snow Patrol have unveiled new song “Time Won’t Go Slowly,” which is part of a forthcoming project that marks the band’s 25th anniversary. The project follows 2018’s Wildness.

The lithe, romantic song’s lyrics ponder how quickly time moves when in love. “Time won’t go slowly, though/I beg it to last,” frontman Gary Lightbody sings. “I just wanna be here with you/That’s all I ask.”

The band said the song is the first piece of music from their upcoming anniversary project. “We’ve been working in the studio over the last few months on a project to celebrate 25 years of Snow Patrol,” the group unveiled on their website, adding that there would be “more to follow in the coming weeks.”

We’ve been working in the studio over the last few months on a project to celebrate 25 years of Snow Patrol. The first piece of music, Time Won’t Go Slowly, is coming out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LiVDVH640d — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) July 1, 2019

Snow Patrol were recently forced to cancel a series of European tour dates, including their planned appearance at Glastonbury due to guitarist-pianist Johnny McDaid’s “serious problem with his neck,” which required immediate surgery. Guitarist Nathan Connolly has also been unable to play guitar recently as he suffered nerve damage, but “he is slowly on the mend,” according to a post on Snow Patrol’s Facebook page. Their next scheduled tour date is August 4th at Perth Concert Hall in Perth, Australia.