Snow Patrol Announce First U.S. Headlining Tour in Six Years

It took Snow Patrol seven years to release their new album Wildness, but they haven’t had any trouble regaining momentum after the long hiatus. The band spent the summer and fall playing to stadiums opening up for Snow Patrol superfan Ed Sheeran, and just announced an extensive spring U.S. tour, their first headlining in the states since 2012.

The Northern Ireland band’s frontman Gary Lightbody talked extensively about where the band has been earlier this year appearing on Rolling Stone Music Now. For Lightbody, the hiatus included working with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran – and getting sober. “A lot of the reason why it took seven years to make this record was because for the first five of them I was hammered,” Lightbody said. “And then, you know, two years ago I quit. And lo and behold, as if by magic, we started working in earnest with gusto. I got to a stage with drinking where it wasn’t fun anymore. It was creating too many problems for me and my health. I would go out and get drunk every every day and sometimes just be sitting in a bar by myself drinking and I always promised myself that I would never do that that.”

The band recently performed their ballad “What if This is All the Love You Ever Get?” on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

“We are so excited to be doing our first headline tour of North America in six years,” Lightbody tells RS. “We had a ball playing with Ed in the summer and fall and can’t wait to get back.”

Snow Patrol Tour Dates

April 18 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

April 21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

April 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

April 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 27 – Philadelphia, PA @Tower Theater

April 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 30 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 4 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 7 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera TheatreMay 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

May 15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint @ Hard Rock

May 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern