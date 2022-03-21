 Snot Guitarist Calls Out Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst: 'How Dare You' - Rolling Stone
Snot Rocket: Guitarist Calls Out Limp Bizkit for Taking Rapper $not on the Road

“How dare you?” Mikey Doling, who co-founded the Nineties nu-metal band Snot, asks Fred Durst

Kory Grow

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

According to the guitarist for the nu-metal band Snot, Limp Bizkit Still Sucks is more than a tour name. Mikey Doling has taken issue with Limp Bizkit enlisting a rapper who calls himself $not on their upcoming spring trek.

“I wanted to say to Fred Durst, if you see this video, how dare you, man?” Doling said in a since-deleted video, per Blabbermouth. “You were friends with Snot. Snot loved you, man. You came onstage with us and performed. Lynn [Strait, late Snot frontman] went on stage with you in Boston. … We were friends. We shared drinks, stage, music [and] all that, and all these years later you take an artist named $not on tour with you? What the fuck is that, man? Bullshit. … And to that fake $not kid — [he reportedly flipped the bird] right there, brother. There’s only one fucking Snot. Get some.”

A rep for Limp Bizkit did not immediately return a request for comment. $not tweeted his reaction. “This actually ridiculous,” he wrote. “Old man mad about my name.”

Limp Bizkit’s Still Sucks tour will kick off next month in Tampa and run through late May. It includes a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. $not is scheduled to appear at the first 10 tour dates.

Doling’s Snot formed in 1995 and released their debut album, Get Some, in 1997. They toured alongside Limp Bizkit on Ozzfest ’98. That July, frontman Lynn Strait was arrested after crawling out of Limp Bizkit’s prop toilet in the nude at a Boston-area Ozzfest appearance. A few months later, in December, Strait was killed in a car accident when a truck hit his vehicle; the collision also claimed the life of his boxer, Dobbs, which appeared on the cover of Get Some.

In 2000, Snot released the tribute album Strait Up, which featured guest appearances by their nu-metal peers and a spoken-word track by Ozzy Osbourne; Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst sang on the track “Forever.” The band has since reunited with singer Carl Bensley replacing Strait. They have released no new music.

