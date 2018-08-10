Rolling Stone
Snoop Dogg to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Touring Musical ‘Redemption of a Dogg’

“Please believe you’ve never seen urban theatre like this! With my flavor and his expertise, we’re gonna bring the people an unmissable show,” rapper promises

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is set to co-star in an upcoming musical 'Redemption of a Dogg,' featuring music from his gospel-inspired LP 'Bible of Life.'

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Snoop Dogg is set to co-star in an upcoming semi-autobiographical musical titled Redemption of a Dogg, which features music from the rapper’s recent gospel-inspired LP Bible of Life.

The musical, which was penned by Je’Caryous Johnson and co-stars singer Tamar Braxton, will open this October in Houston before producers bring Redemption of a Dogg on the road.

“I’m excited to link up with my guy Je’Caryous Johnson on Redemption Of A Dogg the stage play,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

“Please believe you’ve never seen urban theatre like this! With my flavor and his expertise, we’re gonna bring the people an unmissable show. I can’t wait for everyone out there to see it!”

The musical “chronicles a character built around the persona of Snoop Dogg – a multi-faceted character who is a gangsta rapper, family man and man of God.  Redemption Of A Dogg examines the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family. Redemption Of A Dogg is set against a backdrop of Snoop Dogg’s greatest hits, as well as, songs from his recently released chart-topping Gospel album, Bible Of Love.”

Check out the musical’s site for ticket information.

Redemption of a Dogg Tour Dates

October 5-7 – Houston, TX @ Hobby Center (five shows)
October 11 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
October 12 & 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater
October 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (two shows)
October 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater (two shows)
October 25-27 – Detroit, MI @ Music Hall Center (four shows)
November 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
November 9-11 – Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre (five shows)

