Snoop Dogg to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Touring Musical ‘Redemption of a Dogg’

Snoop Dogg is set to co-star in an upcoming semi-autobiographical musical titled Redemption of a Dogg, which features music from the rapper’s recent gospel-inspired LP Bible of Life.

The musical, which was penned by Je’Caryous Johnson and co-stars singer Tamar Braxton, will open this October in Houston before producers bring Redemption of a Dogg on the road.

“I’m excited to link up with my guy Je’Caryous Johnson on Redemption Of A Dogg the stage play,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

“Please believe you’ve never seen urban theatre like this! With my flavor and his expertise, we’re gonna bring the people an unmissable show. I can’t wait for everyone out there to see it!”

The musical “chronicles a character built around the persona of Snoop Dogg – a multi-faceted character who is a gangsta rapper, family man and man of God. Redemption Of A Dogg examines the internal battle one man has between preserving his life-long legacy and losing the love of his life when he is faced with choosing fame and fortune over faith and family. Redemption Of A Dogg is set against a backdrop of Snoop Dogg’s greatest hits, as well as, songs from his recently released chart-topping Gospel album, Bible Of Love.”

Check out the musical’s site for ticket information.

Redemption of a Dogg Tour Dates

October 5-7 – Houston, TX @ Hobby Center (five shows)

October 11 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

October 12 & 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theater

October 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (two shows)

October 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

October 20 – Chicago, IL @ Arie Crown Theater (two shows)

October 25-27 – Detroit, MI @ Music Hall Center (four shows)

November 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

November 9-11 – Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre (five shows)