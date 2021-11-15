 Snoop Dogg Shares Tracklist For New Compilation Album 'The Algorithm' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Turnstile Announce Love Connection Tour Heading to North America in 2022
Home Music Music News

Snoop Dogg Drops Stacked ‘The Algorithm’ Tracklist Featuring Fabolous, Dave East, Jadakiss

The album arrives Friday, Nov. 19 via Def Jam Recordings

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Rapper Snoop Dogg performs during The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG)

Getty Images for RMG

Snoop Dogg has shared the official tracklist for his upcoming 19th studio album The Algorithm, out Nov. 19 via Def Jam Recordings.

The 25-track compilation record is stacked with featured artists including Usher, Dave East, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Mary J Blige, Ice Cube, E-40, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

The Algorithm marks the rapper’s first release for Def Jam since being appointed as an executive creative consultant at the label.

Related Stories

Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes Make Beautiful 'Murder Music' Together
'Don't Put No Time Limit on How Old We Are': Snoop Dogg Asks Why Rap Legends Aren't Treated Like 'Motherf---ing Rock & Rollers'

Related Stories

sexiest music videos madonna prince beyonce
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Snoop Dogg The Algorithm Tracklist

1. Snoop Dogg – Intro
2. Redman & Method Man – Alright (feat. Nefertitt Avani)
3. Snoop Dogg – No Bammer Weed
4. Eric Bellinger, Snoop Dogg & Usher – New Oldie
5. Fabolous & Dave East – Make Some Money (feat. Snoop Dogg)
6. Malaya – Anxiety
7. Jane Handcock – Like My Weed
8. YK Osiris – Applying Pressure (feat. Snoop Dogg)
9. Blxst & Snoop Dogg – Go To War
10. October London – I Want You
11. August 08 – Gyu (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Bino Rideaux)
12. Malaya – Inspiration
13. Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short) – Big Subwoofer
14. Snoop Dogg, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes – Murder Music
15. Heydeon – Been Thru
16. Snoop Dogg – Qualified (feat. Larry June & October London)
17. Choc – Everybody Dies
18. Jane Handcock – By & By
19. Snoop Dogg & DJ Cassidy – Diamond Life (feat. Mary J Blige)
20. Jane Handcock – Whatever You On
21. Nefertitti Avani – Make It Last
22. Snoop Dogg – No Smut On My Name (feat. Battle Loco & Kokane
23. Snoop Dogg – Get My Money (feat. Prohoezak)
24. Camino – Steady (feat. D Smoke & Wiz Khalifa)
25. Snoop Dogg – Outro

In This Article: Snoop Dogg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.