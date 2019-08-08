Hear Snoop Dogg Reconcile With Suge Knight on ‘Let Bygones be Bygones’

Snoop Dogg is leaving the past behind on his new single “Let Bygones Be Bygones.” On the track, which comes off the rapper’s new album I Wanna Thank Me, Snoop discusses his reconciliation with Suge Knight, his former Death Row label boss.

“I’m cool with Suge, Master P, Dr. Dre, I’m cool with everybody,” Snoop says during the song’s intro. “But I had to go get that cool with him. I had to go sit down with Suge.” As the mid-tempo track, produced by DJ Battlecat, unfolds, Snoop recounts the “ups and the downs,” spitting of Knight, “This man changed my life/ We made history together.”

He adds, “Yeah, he did some bullshit/ I’m admitting that/ But coming at a real Crip like he ain’t one/ Especially when he help fucking make one.” The track ultimately honors Knight’s impact on West Coast rap, with Snoop noting, “Especially when we was down, that n*gga picked n*ggas up.”

I Wanna Thank Me, Snoop’s 17th album, is out August 16th. The release follows the rapper’s 2018’s gospel album, Bible of Love. Snoop has previously shared a few songs off the new album, including “I Wanna Thank Me.”

Knight is currently in prison in the RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. He was sentenced to 28 years for manslaughter in last year for the killing of Terry Carter. The rap mogul plead no contest to the hit-and-run death of Carter, which took place in Compton in 2015.