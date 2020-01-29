Snoop Dogg Squarepants Makes Cameo in ‘SpongeBob Movie’ Trailer

Snoop Dogg makes a cameo in the new Super Bowl commercial for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, in theaters May 22nd.

The clip opens with Mr. Krab telling SpongeBob that Super Bowl commercials are extremely expensive, and that he has exactly 26 seconds to list everything in the upcoming film. “There’s fast cars, flashbacks,” he quickly says, adding “Snoop Dogg!” to the list as a glimpse of the rapper performing at a Bikini Bottom club flashes across the screen.

This isn’t the first time the nautical universe has incorporated music into its franchise: the wacky 2017 Broadway musical featured songs from the Flaming Lips, Panic! At the Disco, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, as well as David Bowie, whose voice appeared in a 2007 episode called “Atlantis Squarepantis.”

The late singer didn’t have the time to contribute an original song, so the obscure track “No Control” was included — the B-side to 1995’s 1. Outside. “It seemed like quintessential Bowie, and it fit thematically with what we were doing,” director Tina Landau told Rolling Stone. “So with his blessing, we started adapting the music and lyrics to fit the show.

Directed by Tim Hill, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is the third film in the Spongebob franchise, following 2015’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water and 2004’s The Spongebob SquarePants Movie. Snoop Dogg joins the lineup of other stars making cameos in the film, including Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina and Reggie Watts; Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman reportedly wrote original songs for the soundtrack.