Snoop Dogg Says ‘F–k The President’ While Smoking a Blunt in Front of the White House

Snoop Dogg, a national treasure, has a well-documented disdain for President Trump. On a Wednesday trip to the White House, the California legend decided something had to be done and took to Instagram.

“There go the White House right there, huh? All them motherfuckers are Secret Service, huh? Wish I could get out and take a picture right now, but you can’t park, huh,” Snoop said in a conversation with his driver. “Fuck it, let me out, nigga. Let me get a picture. Snoop Dogg, fuck the President.”

From there, Snoop sits on a bench, greeting his fans and gloating about, “blowing like a Rolling Stone.” After walking away, he decided to leave Trump with a final word: “Fuck the President.”