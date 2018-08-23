Rolling Stone
Snoop Dogg Preps New Cookbook, ‘From Crook to Cook’

Publisher teases “snacks to satisfy those munchies” with “cannabis-free” dishes

Snoop Dogg has prepared his first cookbook, 'From Crook to Crook.'

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

After stepping into the culinary realm with Martha Stewart on the Emmy-nominated show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Snoop Dogg has prepared his first cookbook, From Crook to Crook. Publisher Chronicle Books teases that the title, out in October, will offer “cannabis-free … snacks to satisfy those munchies,” The Guardian reports.

The 50 recipes run the gamut from classy (lobster thermidor, filet mignon) to stoner-friendly (soft-flour tacos, baked mac and cheese) to Snoop Dogg-themed (gin and juice). The rapper added in a statement, “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”

The 192-page book, according to the publisher, will include “epic stories and behind-the-scenes photos” to accompany each of the dishes. It also boasts a cover best described as “five-star.”

In March, Snoop Dogg released his 16th studio album (and first venture into gospel music), Bible of Love. The rapper is also set to co-star in an upcoming, semi-autobiographical musical, Redemption of a Dogg, featuring music from the album.

Several other rappers have branched out with their own cookbooks, including 2 Chainz and Coolio. Action Bronson, meanwhile, presents the Viceland food documentary series Fuck, That’s Delicious.

