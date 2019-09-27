Hear Snoop Dogg’s Clever Cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’

Snoop Dogg has offered up a unique cover of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand,” which serves as the theme song for the BBC’s hit period crime drama Peaky Blinders.

In a clip for the cover, the rapper reintroduces himself as “Snoop Shelby,” making himself an honorary member of the Shelby crime family at the center of the show. For his take on the track, Snoop cleverly captures the original’s ominous vibe, while still lending it a distinct hip-hop feel that carries elements of reggae, G-funk and trap. Snoop sounds right at home with Cave’s lyrics as well, gleefully spitting, “On a gathering storm comes/A tall handsome man/In a dusty black coat with/A red right hand.”

While “Red Right Hand” has been covered by an array of artists over the years, the BBC has enlisted various musicians to cover it specifically for Peaky Blinders. Over the past few seasons, participants have included Iggy Pop and Jarvis Cocker, PJ Harvey and Laura Marling.

Peaky Blinders recently finished airing its fifth season in the U.K., while Season 5 episodes will be available on Netflix in the U.S. on October 5th. As for Snoop Dogg, the rapper released his most recent studio album, I Wanna Thank Me, in August.