Hear Snoop Dogg and Migos Join Karol G and Rock Mafia on ‘My Family’

Migos, Snoop Dogg, Colombian singer Karol G and producer Rock Mafia have teamed up for a new song, “My Family,” for upcoming film The Addams Family. The track opens with the classic Addams Family theme before bringing in Migos to rap about family loyalty. Snoop and Karol G join in as the song continues, with Karol G singing her part in Spanish. “You don’t want to mess with me,” the musicians intone. “‘Cause if you mess with me you’re messing with my family.”

The Addams Family, an animated version of the iconic family, is out October 11th and was directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. It’s the latest adaptation of the Addams Family cartoons by Charles Addams, which first ran in the New Yorker in 1938. In addition to the Addams Family television show in the 1960s, there were three live-action feature films made in the 1990s, largely remembered for Anjelica Huston’s performance as Morticia and Christina Ricci’s performance as Wednesday.

The new family-friendly movie features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll and Bette Midler. Snoop Dogg is also part of the cast as the voice of Cousin It (although he sounds unrecognizable in the teaser).

He's got IT going on. See @SnoopDogg in #MeetTheAddams, in theaters October 11! pic.twitter.com/My43l74MjH — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) August 7, 2019

Christina Aguilera has also penned a song for the film, titled “Haunted Heart,” which is expected out ahead of the movie’s release in October.